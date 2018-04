× Adventure Subaru Raises $50,000 For Two Local Charities

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Adventure Subaru presented checks to two local charities Thursday (April 26).

Through the Subaru Share the Love Campaign, $250 was donated to a charity of the customer’s choice for each car sold in November and December.

Adventure Subaru also picked two local charities to participate. They raised over $50,000 in support for Feed Communities and the Animal League of Washington County.