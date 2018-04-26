× Bales Of Hay Donations Needed For Oklahoma Wildfire Victims

FORT SMITH (AR.) — The Arkansas Agriculture Department and several other state agencies are currently helping Oklahoma residents, who are victims of a three week wildfire, find donated bales of hay.

A wildfire being fought in Dewey County, Oklahoma has wiped out nearly 300,000 acres. While crews said they feel the fire is pretty much contained, residents continue to experience the devastation left behind.

According to the A.A.D., extended drought and weather related conditions have created a high wildfire potential for the third consecutive year in Oklahoma.

The Rhea wildfire has consumed large areas full of livestock forage, which has created the need for immediate donations.

If you would like to donate bales of hay to livestock producers devastated by the wildfire, contact the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association at (501) 224-2114.

According to a release, any baled hay moving out of Arkansas’s Imported Fire Ant quarantine area must be inspected by the Agriculture Department’s State Plant Board to determine if the hay has been stored in a manner that would prevent fire ants from colonizing.

All certification inspection fees for donated hay are being waived by the board. For information about transporting hay or to arrange for free inspections, contact Paul Shell at (501) 225-1598.