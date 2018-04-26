× Baum Stadium Tops List Of College Ballparks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – If Arkansas was trying to keep the prestige of Baum Stadium a secret, it has failed.

Baseball America named the Razorbacks homefield as the top college baseball ballpark in the country as the website released their overall top-10 list.

“Baum remains one of the crown jewels of college baseball. It quickly became the model ballpark in college baseball and has withstood the test of time,” the site said.

Arkansas has routinely been number two in both the SEC and the nation in attendance, trailing only LSU each year. The Tigers’ Alex Box Stadium was number two on the sites’ list.

The Razorbacks are 24-4 inside Baum Stadium this season and will host Alabama for three games starting on Friday.