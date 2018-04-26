× Cave Springs Man Arrested On Rape, Sexual Assault Charges

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — Cave Springs police arrested a man Wednesday on rape and sexual assault charges.

Justin Eugene Adams of Cave Springs was arrested on charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault of a juvenile female, according to a news release from the Cave Springs Police.

The girl’s father contacted police April 16 and told them about the rape, the news release said. Police investigated and later arrested Adams on the two felony charges.