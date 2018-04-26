× Corps Of Engineers To Conduct Beaver Lake Shore Maintenance

BEAVER LAKE (KFSM) — The Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting shore maintenance along the northern section of Beaver Lake and is advising homeowners to be ready for the coming work.

The work will take place over the next six months from the east side of Fords Creek north to the dam, then over into the northern Clifty area. Workers from Devereaux and Associates will be in clothing and vehicles identified as working with the Corps and will be working on public land that may be adjacent to private land. Landowners likely will see the workers along the perimeter to their property.

Workers will be re-marking the Corps’ perimeter. The work will including exposing survey monuments, clearing brush, replacing and painting perimeter posts and painting trees in the vicinity of the perimeter to serve as markers.

Excessive mowing, unauthorized paths and tree cutting, personal property on public land and structures such as sheds, houses and decks will be documented.

The Beaver Project Office will keep track of where the contractors are working. Anyone wanting information can contact Chief Park Ranger Michael Hurley at (479) 636-1210, ext. 1716, weekends between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.