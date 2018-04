Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CDC said there are more than 30 new cases of E. Coli this morning.

It's linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.

That brings the number of people affected since mid-March to 84 across 19 states.

More than 40 of those people have been hospitalized.

Health officials are working to determine why this outbreak is so severe.

The CDC urges you not to eat any romaine lettuce unless you know is not from the Yuma area.