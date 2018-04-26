× Fayetteville Police Arrest Three In Connection To Fentanyl Investigation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police have arrested three people in connection to an ongoing Fentanyl investigation.

Police were told that Fentanyl in the form of spray was being sold throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The drug task force seized 135 dosage units of Fentanyl sublingual spray, 26 strips of Suboxone and 10 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills.

Brandy Daniels, 37, of Lincoln, Timothy Marrs, 27, of Goshen, and Shawn Landrus, 46, of Fayetteville are facing multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.