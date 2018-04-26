× Fayetteville Police Investigating After Sam’s Club Evacuated

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are investigating after Sam’s Club was evacuated, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

The store located on Highway 112 was evacuated just before 12 p.m.

Murphy said a man drove by and yelled “get out of the road.” Someone overheard the statement as the building was about to explode.

Police found the driver and didn’t find anything suspicious at the Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club spokeswoman said the store was closed for about 30 minutes.