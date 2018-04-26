Fayetteville School Board Holds Monthly Meeting In Midst Of Superintendent Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville Board of Education will meet Thursday night (April 26) for its monthly meeting.

The meeting is in the midst of an investigation into Superintendent Matthew Wendt. Wendt is accused of making unwanted sexual advances and threats toward an employee at the district.

Wendt was seen going into the room where the meeting is being held. There is one item on the agenda about retention of outside counsel. The board hired a Rogers lawyer to investigate the claims. He was placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

The board decided April 18 to consider taking personnel action against a district employee. The school did not confirm the identity of the employee they might take action against.