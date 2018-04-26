× Fire Claims Life Of Carroll County Man

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) — A Carroll County man died in a house fire early Thursday morning.

Larry Dennis Hensley, 71, died when the home at 1256 U.S. 62, just east of Berryville, caught fire, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Three other people who were in the home managed to escape.

The sheriff’s office said a passerby notified Carroll County Central Dispatch of a structure fire about 2:25 a.m. Ambulance and fire crews and the sheriff’s office responded.

The three who escaped were taken to area hospitals. Their names and conditions were not released.

Hensley’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office, the news release said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.