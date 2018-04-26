× Harbison Leaves Elkins For Fayetteville OC Job

ELKINS (KFSM) – Chad Harbison helped push Elkins into the conversation of the top teams in 3A but after two seasons he’s moving just a few miles down the road.

Harbison went 18-6 in two seasons with the Elkins but he stepped down and was introduced as the Fayetteville co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach. Bulldogs’ coach Billy Dawson tweeted the hire Thursday night.

Under Harbison, Elkins went 9-3 in back to back seasons and are in the process of building a brand new stadium.

Harbison went 13-28 before joining the Elks as he was the head coach at Harrison. Elkins is looking for their third coach since 2015 when Thurman Shaw left at the completion of a 5-6 season.