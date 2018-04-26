× Police: Woman Climbs Over Counter & Attacks Employees At Rogers Bank

ROGERS (KFSM) — A woman is in custody Thursday (April 26) after attacking employees at a Rogers bank, according to Keith Foster with Rogers police.

Foster said Melodie Lyday, 38, of Tulsa climbed over the counter and began attacking employees at Regions Bank on Walnut Street.

Lyday entered the bank at about 11:54 a.m. to cash a check, according to Foster. After cashing the check, she got behind the counter and tried to grab money out of the bank drawer.

According to Foster, employees were able to get Lyday away from the register and call the police. When police arrived, Lyday became combative and resisted arrest. Foster said officers deployed a taser and she was detained.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas for evaluation and then to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She is facing charges of robbery, attempted theft, and refuse to submit to arrest.