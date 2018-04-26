Ragnow Drafted By Lions In First Round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arkansas had not produced a first round draft pick since 2008 but that changed with center Frank Ragnow heard his name called on Thursday night.

The senior was drafted No. 20 overall by the Detroit Lions and will replace another former Razorback as the team released Travis Swanson earlier in the offseason. Swanson has since signed with the Jets.

Darren McFadden (Raiders) and Felix Jones (Cowboys) were both first round selections in 2008.

In four seasons at Arkansas, Ragnow developed the reputation as one of the best centers in the country and he did not allow a sack during his injury shortened senior season.

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, who has now produced six first round offensive linemen, said on multiple occasions that Ragnow was the best offensive linemen he ever coached.