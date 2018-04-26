× Sidewalk Work Reducing Fayetteville Road To One Lane For Six Weeks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Sidewalk work along Carriage Way in Fayetteville will require lane closings over the next six weeks.

The city is installing a new five-foot sidewalk along the west side of Carriage Way from Beaver Lane to Wedington Drive. Construction starts today (April 26) and is expected to be complete in six weeks.

Work will take place from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day and will reduce Carriage Way to one lane. Residents will be allowed to access the road during work hours. The street will be fully opened at night and during the weekends.

