VA Volunteers Honored At Banquet For 47,000 Of Service

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Veterans Health Care System held an appreciation banquet and awards ceremony Wednesday to recognize the volunteers who had given their time at the VA in Fayetteville.

The banquet was held at the Springdale Country Club for volunteers who, over the past year, had provided more than 47,000 hours of service.

"We just wanted to give back to our country and serve our veterans. I identify real well with veterans, and it's a real privilege for me, because I get to help and I get to talk with other veterans and they talk with me," said Derl Horn, volunteer and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Several volunteers received recognition for their service, including Mr. Scott Test. He received an award for more than 4,000 hours of time donated to the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.