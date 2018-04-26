× Walmart Updates Ethics Report, CEO Says Company Will Never Be Satisfied With Status Quo

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart Inc. President and CEO Doug McMillon said in his recent note to shareholders the retail giant is on a mission to be the most trusted retailer.

He said customers and employees need to know they can rely on Walmart to make decisions about where to shop and work.

McMillon said the commitment goes beyond customers and employees into the communities where it operates.

“This means we can never be satisfied with the investments we’ve made to help our associates do the right thing every day. We have to keep getting better,” McMillon noted in his note.

For several years Walmart has published a summary of its efforts to build and redefine its ethics and compliance program.

This year’s Global Ethics report is 66 pages and the topics include sustainability efforts, community giving, job opportunities for veterans, cyber security, and a short segment on board governance.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.