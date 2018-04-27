× Aldi Buys Land On Highway 102 For Bentonville Store

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — German discount grocery chain Aldi Inc. has purchased land in Bentonville to open a new store.

The company paid $901,658 for two lots totaling 2.72 acres near the northwest corner of the Highway 102/Southwest I Street intersection in Bentonville.

Aldi bought the land from SWM Trust LLC, which is registered to Fayetteville attorney Dick Levin. SWM Trust acquired the land from an LLC controlled by philanthropist Johnelle Hunt for $650,000 before flipping the property to Aldi, according to county real estate records. The deeds for both deals were filed April 24 at the Benton County Courthouse.

City planners have already approved Aldi’s large-scale development plan to build a 22,000-square-foot grocery store at the site. The discount grocery chain currently has nine stores in Arkansas, including Northwest Arkansas locations in Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale.

