Alma Students To Perform “Sideshow” This Weekend

ALMA (KFSM) -- The circus is coming to town this weekend in Alma, but it may not look quite like the circus you’re used to.

Around 300 Alma students, from grades 7-12, will be part of the production “Sideshow” put on by the Alma Dance Department.

According to one of the choreographers, Sara Murray, the performance was inspired by the Hollywood movie “The Greatest Showman”.

"We are one of the few schools that have a dance department in the state of Arkansas. Definitely the size that we have is something that's truly incredible," said Murray.

Murray has been co-choreographing the spring show and coaching for the high school’s dance team over the last year, and in that time, she has watched the district’s dance program more than double in size.

Also, this past November, the dance team won the 2017 5A Arkansas Dance State Championship, along with being undefeated in their regular season.

If you’re interested in attending, “Sideshow”, there are two performances: Saturday, Apr. 28 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Apr. 29 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets cost $15 while student tickets are $10.