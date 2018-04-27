× Arkansas Highway Police Seize 232 Pounds Of Cannabis

ALMA (KFSM) — Arkansas Highway Police seized more than 232 pounds of cannabis Sunday (April 22) when a truck driver failed to stop at a weight station, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Police attempted to pull over a commercial truck at an Alma weigh station on Interstate 40 to conduct a routine vehicle safety and weight inspection. The truck failed to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.

When police were able to pull the driver over, they said he appeared nervous, had discrepancies recorded in his log book and they found trash bags that did not appear to be part of the legitimate load of produce.

After obtaining written consent from the driver to search the truck, police found 201 bundles of cannabis that weight 232 pounds. Police arrested the driver and the co-driver. They are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Police said the truck was traveling from California to Tampa, Florida.