Three Homes Damaged By Fire In Arkoma

ARKOMA (KFSM) -- Firefighters are at the scene of a series of fires in Arkoma, according to the police chief.

The couple living inside the home on Reynolds Street where the fire started tell 5NEWS they were cooking dinner, when they looked out their back window and saw smoke coming from their shed.

They were able to escape the flames as it spread to their house. They were able to save one dog, but believe two other pets are still inside.

The home next to theirs also caught fire. The man who lives there was at work, according to authorities on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Video submitted by 5NEWS viewer Kayleigh Dixon.