Fayetteville Education Association Sends Letter To Board Of Education

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville Board of Education agreed Thursday (April 27) to pay outside employment lawyers to continue to investigate Superintendent Matthew Wendt.

Wendt was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against him. He is accused of making unwanted sexual advances and threats toward an employee at the district.

There is not protocol for the removal of superintendents, like there is for teachers.

According to Arkansas' Fair Teacher Dismissal Act, it can take 50 to 60 days to investigate complaints against teachers and school employees. The accusations against Wendt came to light in mid-March.

A letter sent by the Fayetteville Education Association to the board of education says "It is alarming that no policy exists regarding the administrative leave of the superintendent, and we are asking you to remedy that once this matter is settled. We also believe that the board should include a morality clause for any future superintendents as the leader of our district should be above reproach."

Unless a special meeting is called, the school board will not meet again until its regularly scheduled meeting on May 25.

The full letter from the Fayetteville Education Association is attached.