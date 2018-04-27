× Fayetteville School Board Names Katie Oliver Principal Of Holcomb Elementary

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville School Board approved a recommendation to name Katie Oliver as principal of Holcolmb Elementary.

Oliver was recommended as the new principal by acting superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert. Oliver’s position becomes effective July 1, according to a news release from the school district.

Oliver will replace Dr. Bert Stark, who is serving as the acting principal through the current school year after Principal Tracy Mulvenon resigned to care for a family member and pursue other opportunities. Stark had worked in the school district for 30 years before he retired in 2014 as the principal for Vandergriff Elementary.

Oliver has worked in the school district since 2007, first as a math teacher at McNair Middle School and then at her current position as assistant principal at Ramay Jr. High. She was named the Arkansas Middle-Level Assistant Principal of the Year in 2016.

“I am both honored and privileged to be given this opportunity,” said Oliver. “Holcomb is a great school with amazing teachers and wonderful families, and I look forward to working together so that all Holcomb students have the opportunity to ‘aim high.’”