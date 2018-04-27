Fort Smith Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Photo Gallery
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police need your help finding a suspect after making a burglary arrest on Friday (April 27).
Police are searching for 39-year-old John Frank Crossno, Jr.
According to police, officers were called to North 44th Street in reference to a burglary in progress.
Witnesses called dispatch saying two white males, identified as 34-year-old William Waylan Winters and Crossno, were loading property from the residence into a blue Chevy Cobalt.
Officers attempted a felony stop on the vehicle, but the suspects fled the residence at a high speed.
After receiving a tip that the two suspects were possibly in an apartment on Kinkead Avenue, police were able to locate Winters.
Winters was arrested and charged with an unrelated warrant and one count of Burglary.
Crossno currently has three unrelated warrants and Investigators want to speak with him about his involvement in this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, or know the whereabouts of Crossno Jr. are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100, or Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME. Any information leading to an arrest in this case may also be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.