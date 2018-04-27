Fort Smith Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police need your help finding a suspect after making a burglary arrest on Friday (April 27).

Police are searching for 39-year-old John Frank Crossno, Jr.

According to police, officers were called to North 44th Street in reference to a burglary in progress.

Witnesses called dispatch saying two white males, identified as 34-year-old William Waylan Winters and Crossno, were loading property from the residence into a blue Chevy Cobalt.

Officers attempted a felony stop on the vehicle, but the suspects fled the residence at a high speed.

After receiving a tip that the two suspects were possibly in an apartment on Kinkead Avenue, police were able to locate Winters.