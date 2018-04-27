× Hogs Belt Three HRs In Series Opening Win Against Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – If you were one of the fans wondering where the Arkansas power had gone of late, you got your answer on Friday night.

The Razorbacks blasted three home runs and got six strong innings from Blaine Knight as they took down Alabama 7-3 in the series opener.

Dominic Fletcher helped give Arkansas a little breathing room as his solo home run in the third inning gave the Razorbacks a 4-2 lead. Casey Martin then pushed the Hogs’ lead back to a pair with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth.

Eric Cole set the final margin as he sent a two run home run to right in the sixth.

After back-to-back no decisions, Knight is back in the win column after giving up three runs on three hits while striking out six. Knight is now 7-0 on the season.

