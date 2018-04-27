Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Siloam Springs Teen
SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway 15-year-old boy last seen Thursday (April 26) night.
Siloam Springs police are “concerned for the safety” of Alex Ingerson, who police described as a runaway.
Alex is white, about 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.
He was last seen about 11 p.m. Thursday wearing a black shirt and a red jacket with a hood.
Anyone with more information is asked o call police at 479-524-4118 or email tips@siloamsprings.com.