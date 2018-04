× Polk County Sheriff Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

MENA (KFSM) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teenager.

Eden Furr, 16, is believed to be in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t believe Eden is in danger.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (479) 394-2511.