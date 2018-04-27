Sanford Lewis Lynching Memorialized At National Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Out of the thousands of people remembered at the National Memorial For Peace and Justice in Birmingham, Alabama, one of those memorials is dedicated to a man who was lynched in Fort Smith.

Many questions still surround the lynching of Sanford Lewis, a Moffett, Oklahoma man who was hanged from a trolley pole on Garrison Avenue in 1912.

Lewis was suspected of shooting deputy, Andy Carr who later died, but an investigation after Lewis' death found that he was not guilty.

In act, the person responsible was a friend of Carr's who accidentally shot him when Carr's gun went on after he hit Lewis in the head with it.

"The businessmen of Fort Smith put their own money down and demanded an investigation," Joyce Faulker, author said. "So, the people who did this were discovered, were arrested, were indicted and were tried."

A part of the National Memorial For Peace and Justice, which just opened on Thursday (April 26) is dedicated to people who were terrorized by lynching, including a memorial for Lewis.

"Around the world, we see a number of countries that have acknowledged the sort of ugliness and brutality of their own pasts and in this country, we struggle to do that," Andre Holland, actor said. "I think this is a perfect opportunity to start that journey."

Joyce Faulkner has written around 20 historical books and is in the process of writing another one about Lewis and the lynching.

"He was of course totally innocent," Faulkner said. "We can`t bring Sanford back but we can remember him and we can remember what people did to try to make this never happen again, especially in Fort Smith."

Faulkner's book about the lynching will be titled, Garrison Avenue and is expected to be released next year.

For more information from The Fort Smith Historical Society about the lynching of Sanford Lewis, click here.