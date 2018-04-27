× Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents Of People Posing As FBI Agents And Stealing Credit Cards

HARTFORD (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Hartford police are warning residents of a scam involving people dressing up as FBI agents and trying to take credit cards from residents.

Hartford police said a man received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an FBI agent. The agent claimed they were investigating fraud on credit cards and would need to take his card, and the man agreed to surrender his card.

A man in a suit and tie arrived at the man’s house and took the card. Police said the supposed agent is not employed by the FBI.

Police said the victim was confined to a wheelchair and not able to describe any sort of vehicle or physical description of the man. Police ensured he got his card canceled and reported.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to investigate the scam.

If you are unsure of the identity of someone stating they are law enforcement, contact the sheriff’s office at (479) 783-1051.