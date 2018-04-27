× State Appeals Ruling, Injunction Against Voter ID Law

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The secretary of state and attorney general are appealing an order blocking Arkansas from enforcing a new voter ID law similar to one declared unconstitutional in 2014.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Alice Gray ruled against the voter ID law on Thursday. On Friday, Secretary of State Mark Martin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed notices of appeal to the state Supreme court, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Gray also issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting state officials from enforcing the voter ID law, less than a month before Arkansas’ primary elections on May 22, and less than two weeks before early voting begins May 7.

The case stems from a lawsuit challenging the new law, which states the 2017 law circumvents the 2014 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that struck down the previous law.