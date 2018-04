× Teddy Bear Trying To Find His Way Back Home After Mountainburg Tornado

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — A Mountainburg tornado victim is trying to find his way back home.

“Teddy Bear Doe” was found by an Ashby Street Outdoor Advertising installation crew after the April 13 tornado.

The company is trying to reunite the bear with his owner.

“Help me spread this message further than I was thrown from my home,” Teddy Bear Doe said.