Thanks Mom Photo Contest from Bedford Camera & Video
-
Elementary School Teacher Accused Of Showing Lewd Photos To Fifth-Grade Classroom
-
Photos Of Oklahoma 7-Eleven Clerk Helping Woman To Car In The Rain Go Viral
-
Elkins Teen Nearly Killed In A Crash Is Released From Hospital
-
After Baby Hears For First Time In Viral Video, Mom Works To Empower Other Parents
-
Army Veteran Pulls Over, Stands For WWII Veteran’s Funeral Procession
-
-
Single Mom Of Five Goes Viral With Inspiring Law School Graduation Photo
-
Mom Says She Must Pay To Find Out If Baby’s Burial Was Botched
-
‘Thought She Might Not Make It,’ 5th-Grader Saves Choking Friend
-
Fort Smith Student Hit In Crosswalk To Greet Peers At Basketball Game
-
Oklahoma Mom Who Married Her Son, Then Her Daughter, Headed To Prison For Incest
-
-
Kids Participate In A LEGOS Building Contest
-
Firefighters Reunite With Premature Twins They Saved At Birth
-
Southside High School Student Who Was Hit By Car Honored At Rivalry Game