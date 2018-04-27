× Two Dismembered Bodies Found In OKC Pond; Four People Charged

MOORE, Okla. (KFSM) — Four people are facing several charges in connection with the murders of two men whose dismembered bodies were found in an Oklahoma City pond last week.

Brett Boettler, 16, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a corpse and felony firearm possession. His brother, Kevin Garcia-Boettler, 22, was charged with felony accessory to second-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body, according to documents obtained by our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

The men’s mother, Crystal Boettler, 40, was charged with accessory to second-degree murder. Her boyfriend, Johnny Shane Barker, is charged with accessory to second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse.

The four are charged in the deaths of 21-year-old Alize Ramon Smith and Jarron Moreland, also 21. Their bodies were found in a pond on Sooner Road in Oklahoma City on April 18. The men had been reported by their families as possible abduction victims the Saturday before.

