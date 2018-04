× WATCH: Sunny And Warmer Heading Into The Weekend

This weekend’s weather looks to be the warmest and driest we have seen on a weekend all year long. Mornings will be cool, but our afternoon highs will warm into the 70s to near 80 Saturday and Sunday.

Next chance of storms will arrive by the middle of next week.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley

Highs Saturday