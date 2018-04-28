× Arkansas Uses Four Run 6th To Take Series From Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After Arkansas had a three home run outburst on Friday night, it was Alabama’s turn for a power surge. But even the Tide’s three solo shots were not enough to hold off the Razorback bats.

No. 7 Arkansas (31-13, 12-8) clinched a series win over Alabama 7-4. Luke Bonfield led the way with three hits and two RBI including a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Jordan McFarland had two hits and Jack Kenley added a two run single and two hits. Five of the nine Razorback hitters had at least one RBI.

Kacey Murphy struck out a career high 11 batters, but still exited the game trailing after giving up back to back home runs in the sixth inning. Three of the six hits Murphy allowed were home runs. But just as Jake Reindl did on Friday, the bullpen locked down the Tide.

Evan Lee tossed two scoreless innings and struck out one to pick up his fourth win of the season. Cody Scroggins gave up one run in the eighth. Barrett Loseke relieved the Bentonville native for the final four outs, including a double play in the ninth inning.

Arkansas concludes its homestand with a 1 p.m. first pitch against Alabama on Sunday, as Isaiah Campbell takes the mound.

