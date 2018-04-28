× Austin Allen To Join Buccaneers As Undrafted Free Agent

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, former Arkansas QB Austin Allen will head to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

The announcement came from the agency that represents Allen and confirmed by the Razorback Football account on Twitter.

Over the course of two seasons starting, Allen completed over 59% of his passes for 5,045 yards, 36 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Allen was a team captain his senior year and a two-time counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.

Allen competed in the 2017 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and took part in March’s NFL Combine.

Austin’s brother Brandon started his career in Florida as well, after being drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.