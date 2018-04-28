× Broncos Draft Arkansas RB David Williams

DALLAS (KFSM)–With just a handful of picks left in the NFL Draft, Arkansas graduate transfer David Williams finally got the phone call he was hoping for.

The running back was drafted in the 7th round, 226th overall by the Denver Broncos.

In his lone season at Arkansas, Williams shared the backfield with Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden and accumulated 673 rushing yards on 117 carries. Williams scored eight touchdowns on the ground and added two more through the air to go along with 171 receiving yards.

Williams started his career at South Carolina and tallied 794 yards and 5 touchdowns total over three seasons. Once recruited to Arkansas by former coach Bret Bielema, the Philadelphia native thrived.

Williams led Arkansas in rushing yards (656), all-purpose yards (827) and total touchdowns (10).

Denver’s backfield includes Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson, plus the newly drafted Royce Freeman from Oregon.