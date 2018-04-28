Former Har-Ber DL Josh Frazier Drafted In 7th Round By Steelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS (KFSM)--Josh Frazier started building his resume while dominating offensive lines at Har-Ber High School in Springdale. Just seven years later, Frazier heard his name called on draft day.

The Steelers chose Frazier, a defensive tackle from Alabama, in the seventh round with the 246th overall pick.

A 6'3", 321 pound lineman, Frazier played for four years under Nick Saban and won two College Football Playoff national championships. As a senior, Frazier forced one fumble and finished with 15 tackles.

The former Wildcat recorded 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Frazier suited up in 34 games for Alabama.

Frazier received an invite to the NFL Combine earlier this year, and will now head off to Pittsburgh as one of 12 Crimson Tide players drafted this weekend.