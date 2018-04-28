Forrest City Police Officer Shot And Killed Inside West Memphis Home

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (CBS) — An off-duty Forrest City Police Officer was shot and killed inside his West Memphis home Saturday (April 28) afternoon, West Memphis Police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Meadow Apartments, located on South Avalon Street in West Memphis.

The family said officer Oliver Johnson, Jr. was inside his home when he was shot and killed. West Memphis Police confirm that Johnson was off-duty and not involved in any police capacity at the time of the shooting.

West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said it hit a little close to home.

“This hits everyone a little close to home in law enforcement. He was a police officer, some of my officers did, in fact, know him,” Baker said.

Police said they don’t believe Johnson was the target of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.