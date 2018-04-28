Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce Business Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the annual Business & Career Expo next week.

5NEWS Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Tonya Sarlls to discuss the event.

The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce Business & Career Expo is an opportunity for members and non-members to showcase their business, products, services and employment opportunities to the community. Institutions, organizations, and companies participating in the Expo can promote and support growth within their industry, network with like-minded contributors, fill open positions and engage with the workforce of the future.

The Business & Career Expo event attracts 600-800 attendees and 80-100 exhibitors in a dynamic business-to-business atmosphere. The day starts at 7:30 a.m. with a prominent and successful business speaker at the First Friday Breakfast which draws approximately 400 attendees.

The event is a great way for local employers to connect with talented job-seekers right here in our area. You can find more information about the Expo at the Chamber of Commerce here or on their Facebook.