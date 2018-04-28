× GA: Former Model Eaten Alive By Scabies In Nursing Home

LAFAYETTE, Georgia — A Georgia nursing home resident who died from a scabies infestation is believed to have been eaten alive over the course of months or years.

According to a pending lawsuit filed by the family, 93-year-old Rebecca Zeni died in 2015 from scabies at the facility. The autopsy report shows the cause of death as “septicemia due to crusted scabies.” State health officials were notified about a scabies outbreak at the nursing home multiple times, but did not inspect the LaFayette, Ga. facility.

A forensic pathologist who reviewed the case estimates millions of parasitic mites essentially ate Zeni alive over several months or possibly years.

Zeni’s family say their mother lived the American dream. She worked in a naval yard during World War II; modeled in New York City, and worked at a TV station in Chicago.

Zeni’s daughter, who declined to be interviewed on-camera, says she moved her mother into Shepherd Hills Nursing Home in 2010. Health records show Zeni suffered from dementia.

“I don’t understand how you can allow a human being to suffer needlessly,” said Mike Prieto, one of two attorneys representing Zeni’s family in a lawsuit against Pruitt Health, which operates Shepherd Hills Nursing Home.

Scabies is a painful, but treatable skin condition caused when parasitic mites burrow into your skin, lay eggs and survive off of your body. Pictures of Zeni before her death show skin flaking off and one of her hands blackened.

Stephen Chance, another attorney representing the family, claims staff were told not to touch Zeni’s hand. “There was a conversation at this nursing home with a healthcare provider about being careful about touching Ms. Zeni’s hand for fear that it might fall off her body,” claims Chance in an interview.