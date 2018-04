PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A Saturday (April 28) morning fire in Prairie Grove completely destroys a home, according to the Prairie Grove Fire Department (PGFD).

Prairie Grove firefighters responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. in the area of Bush and Neal Streets, and neighboring fire departments from Farmington and Lincoln also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

One occupant was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to PGFD.