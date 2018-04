Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Starting Saturday (April 28), the American Red Cross is launching a campaign to install 100,000 smoke alarms in homes across the country.

According to a national survey, 40 percent of people believe they are more likely to win the lottery than lose their home to a fire, but residential fires are the most common disaster people face.

The campaign runs through May 13th.

If you need a smoke alarm in your home you may register at RedCross.org.