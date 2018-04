Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- A sea of pink outside the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers Saturday (April 28) for the Komen Ozark Race for the Cure.

Hundreds of runners taking part in the 5K and 10K races this morning.

This event marks the 20th anniversary for the Race for the Cure nationwide.

Every year, the race raises money for breast cancer research.

Komen Ozark said it has invested around $11 million in community breast health programs in the region.