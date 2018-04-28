Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Open House Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharum’s Garden Center is hosting their open house April 28-29th! Join Frank Sharum to get the best deals only available during this special event.

Look forward to free hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks along with some great deals on tropical plants, trees, shrubs, and favorites like knock out roses.

“This is a one-time event that you won’t want to miss out on,” said Frank Sharum.

Frank gave us some tips on how to maintain your hanging baskets too.

“Once your flowers start growing real wild you will want to cut them back, when you do this they will last longer because you are chopping off those dead ends; it talks about two weeks, but it will look brand new,” said Sharum.

Frank also encourages you to use miracle grow on those bedding plants to ensure that they bloom and grow.

“Our plants are custom grown, so you know everything you get are getting has been grown right here at the nursery,” said Sharum.”

