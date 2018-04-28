× Springdale Resident Killed In Car Crash At Hwy 265/East Manor Drive

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday (April 28), a Springdale resident was killed when his SUV left the road, went through a yard, and struck two trees, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).

The incident happened at Highway 265 and East Manor Drive. Adrian Garcia, 22, was killed at the scene, per an ASP preliminary crash report.

The report states Garcia was driving south on North Crossover Road near East Manor Drive when his 2002 Ford Explorer veered off the road.