× Undrafted Razorbacks Headed To The NFL

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the eighth straight season at least two Razorbacks were picked in the NFL Draft. In 2018, Frank Ragnow went 20th overall to the Detroit Lions and David Williams was picked 226th overall by the Denver Broncos.

But now there’s a growing list of undrafted Arkansas players that will get a chance at the next level.

Position Name NFL Team QB Austin Allen Buccaneers DL Bijhon Jackson Chargers DB Henre’ Toliver Colts DB Josh Liddell Buccaneers

Austin Allen: After an injury riddled senior year, Allen finished with the eighth most passing yards in Arkansas history (5,045). For more on the quarterback, click here.

Bijhon Jackson: A big presence on the defensive line, the El Dorado native started all 12 games as a senior. Jackson finished his career with 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss. Jackson also got engaged at midfield on senior day.

Henre’ Toliver: The cornerback started 36 of 49 career games and posted good numbers in the SEC. Toliver finished with 23 pass breakups, 8 interceptions and 174 return yards, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, 7 tackles for loss and 161 total tackles. The future Colt also returned punts for the Hogs.

Josh Liddell: The Pine Bluff Dollarway graduate started all 25 games the last two seasons and recorded 37 starts in 50 games. Liddell finished his career with 5 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss and 177 tackles overall.