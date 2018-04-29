Elks Lodge Drug Prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to bring a nationally recognized drug and substance prevention specialist to tour some local schools. The Fort Smith Elks Lodge, on behalf of the National Elks Drug Awareness Program, is proud to bring into the Fort Smith and Van Buren area nationally recognized and respected drug and substance prevention specialist and youth speaker Ray Lozano.

For over 30 years Ray Lozano has educated and entertained thousands of students in hundreds of middle schools and high schools across the United States.

5NEWS Anchor Laura Simon sat down with Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond to discuss the May 14th event.