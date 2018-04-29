× Family Of Fallen Arkansas Police Officer Faces Financial Uncertainty

WEST MEMPHIS, AR. — The family of the Forrest City police officer who was shot and killed by a stray bullet Saturday at his West Memphis home is now facing a financial struggle.

Officer Oliver Johnson Jr. was just 25 years old, his colleague Lt. Eric Varner told KFSM’s sister station WREG.

Lt. Varner said the fiancée and two daughters he left behind could be left with nothing because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

It turns out much of his insurance benefits from the department may not pay out because he wasn’t killed on the job.

“If it’s not shown through the investigation that he was actually targeted, then a lot of the benefits we get are only for line-of-duty, and that wouldn’t be listed as a line-of-duty death,” Lt. Varner said.

Lt. Varner created a GoFundMe page in hopes that people will find it in their hearts to donate whatever they can.

West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker won’t if they have any suspects in the shooting, but confirmed no one has been arrested or charged.

The funeral service for Officer Johnson will be held Saturday, May 12 at First Baptist Church in West Memphis beginning at 1 p.m.