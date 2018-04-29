× Fletcher HR Leads Hogs To Comeback Win And Sweep Of Tide

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–For the second straight game, Alabama’s Cobie Vance hit a leadoff home run. And just like Saturday, the Hogs behind timely hitting for a comeback 9-7 win over the Tide.

No. 7 Arkansas (32-13, 13-8) completed its second SEC sweep of the season and maintained first place in the SEC West. But after the top of the third, a win seemed unlikely.

In one of the wackiest innings of baseball of the season, Arkansas used four pitchers. Between Kole Ramage, Jackson Rutledge, Jacob Kostyshock and Caleb Bolden there were seven walks issued and five runs allowed on three wild pitches, two errors and one base hit.

Overall, eight Diamond Hogs pitched today after starter Isaiah Campbell went just 1.1 innings. The staff overcame 15walks to strand 12 Alabama runners on base. Barrett Loseke, Evan Lee and Jake Reindl combined for the final 4.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out eight batters.

Each team committed three errors and the Razorbacks left nine men on base. The Crimson Tide went 0-20 with men on base.

On offense, Dominic Fletcher hit his second home run of the series, launching a three run shot into the Hog Pen as part of a four run 5th inning. Casey Martin hit his 10th home run of the season two innings earlier, tying Eric Cole for the team lead.

The Razorbacks have no more midweek games and are on the road for two of the final three SEC weekends. Next up Arkansas travels to Alex Box Stadium to face rival LSU from May 4 -6.

