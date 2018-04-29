Fort Smith Symphony Prepares For Final Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FORT SMITH) -- The Fort Smith Symphony is getting ready for a concert that will be viewed world-wide as they perform the music of Arkansan, Florence Price (1887-1953).

Price is considered the most prominent, historically significant concert composer of her race and gender in American music history. The Fort Smith Symphony will be the first orchestra to ever record her complete cycle of four symphonies.

5News Morning Anchor Laura Simon sat down with John Jeter, the director and conductor of the Fort Smith Symphony to talk about the upcoming concert.

Tickets are still available, but you better get them now before they run out. To purchase tickets, or find out more information about the Fort Smith Symphony click here.